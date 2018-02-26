Jakarta’s ‘Ahok’ seeks review of conviction

Jakarta's former governor, a Christian convicted of insulting Islam, sought a judicial review of his case on Monday, as several hundred of his supporters and hardline Islamist protesters gathered outside a court in the Indonesian capital.



The ethnic Chinese Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as "Ahok," was jailed for two years for blasphemy in 2017, provoking international condemnation amid concerns of political motivation after Islamist-led rallies demanded his imprisonment.



Purnama's request for a judicial review will be passed on to the Supreme Court, a judge at a lower court hearing said.



"We have completed the examination and the dossiers will be sent to the Supreme Court," said Judge Mulyadi, one of a panel of judges at the North Jakarta court.





