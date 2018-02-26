UN demands ceasefire in Syria go into effect

The United Nations secretary-general on Monday demanded the immediate implementation of 30-day ceasefire in Syria as the Damascus regime continued its deadly bombardment of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta.



UN chief Antonio Guterres praised the adoption of a Security Council resolution Saturday calling for the truce but underscored "Security Council resolutions are only meaningful if they are effectively implemented.



"That is why I expect the resolution to be immediately implemented and sustained," he told the opening of the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva."Eastern Ghouta cannot wait. It is high time to stop this hell on earth," Guterres said.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a daily "humanitarian pause" to air strikes on the rebel-held Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta from Tuesday, Moscow's defence minister said Monday.



"On the instructions of the Russian president, with the goal of avoiding civilian casualties in Eastern Ghouta, from February 27 from 9:00 to 14:00 there will be a humanitarian pause," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying.



Fresh bombardment by the Syrian regime killed at least 10 civilians in the area on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor group said.



Air strikes destroyed a building in Douma, the main town in the area east of Damascus, and buried alive an entire family, according to the Observatory.



More than 500 civilians have been killed in Eastern Ghouta, which is controlled by Islamist and jihadist fighters, since February 18, the Observatory further said.



UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, who addressed the rights council after Guterres, warned that "we have every reason to remain cautious" on the proposed Syria truce.



The resolution "must be viewed against a backdrop of seven years of failure to stop the violence, seven years of unremitting and frightful mass killing," he said.



More than 340,000 people have been killed and millions driven from the homes in Syria's war, which next month enters its eighth year.





