Table-toppers face minnows before their showdown

La Liga title contenders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will aim to continue their free-scoring form when they face minnows Las Palmas and Leganes respectively in mid-week matches before a top-of-the-table showdown at the Nou Camp.



Barca blitzed fellow Catalan side Girona 6-1 on Saturday to go 10 points clear, but Atletico cut that lead back to seven the next day by hammering Sevilla 5-2 away from home.



Sunday's clash could breathe new life into the title race or leave clear daylight between Barca and the rest, though the Catalans must first get past Las Palmas on Thursday.



The Canary Islands team are fighting relegation but making steady progress under coach Paco Jemez.



Jemez, who has a reputation for producing attacking sides, has transformed his charges from a team that routinely leaked goals into one that has kept three clean sheets in their last four games.



Barca will be without defenders Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba due to injury, while Gerard Pique could be rested after coming off against Girona showing signs of discomfort in his knee.



Atletico exploited Sevilla's defensive weaknesses to devastating effect as Antoine Griezmann scored his first hat trick of the season, but his side have rarely found life easy against Leganes, who they host at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday.



"Leganes... have an incredible defense and we will have to be at our very best to beat them," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone, whose side have won their last seven games in all competitions.



