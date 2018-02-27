Icicles seen in Geneva due to unusual cold weather

Photo taken on Feb. 26, 2018 shows icicles by the Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva experienced unusual cold weather on Feb. 26 2018 with the lowest temperature dropping to minus 8 degrees Celsius, almost reaching the lowest record of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on the same day in 1909. Photo: Xinhua/Xu Jinquan

Photo taken on Feb. 26, 2018 shows icicles by the Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva experienced unusual cold weather on Feb. 26 2018 with the lowest temperature dropping to minus 8 degrees Celsius, almost reaching the lowest record of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on the same day in 1909. Photo: Xinhua/Xu Jinquan

Photo taken on Feb. 26, 2018 shows icicles by the Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva experienced unusual cold weather on Feb. 26 2018 with the lowest temperature dropping to minus 8 degrees Celsius, almost reaching the lowest record of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on the same day in 1909. Photo: Xinhua/Xu Jinquan

Photo taken on Feb. 26, 2018 shows icicles by the Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva experienced unusual cold weather on Feb. 26 2018 with the lowest temperature dropping to minus 8 degrees Celsius, almost reaching the lowest record of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on the same day in 1909. Photo: Xinhua/Xu Jinquan