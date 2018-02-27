People attend temple fair in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/27 0:24:03

People attend a temple fair at Xiaoyan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 26, 2018, to celebrate the lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Tourists holding figures made with liquid sugar pose for photo at a temple fair at Xiaoyan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 26, 2018, to celebrate the lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
