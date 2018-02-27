Holi festival celebrated by Hindu residents around world

A college student celebrates the Holi festival in Jammu, the winter capital of India controlled Kashmir, on Feb. 27, 2018. Holi Festival, also known as Spring Festival of Colors, usually falls in the later part of February or March, and it is celebrated by Hindu residents around the world by throwing colored powder, or gulal at each other. Photo: Xinhua/Stringer

