Schools to open winter sports courses

The Ministry of Education
is encouraging primary and secondary schools in the northern part of China to open winter sports courses.
Schools in the southern part of the country should cooperate with local ice and snow stadiums and clubs so that students can join more winter sports, according to a plan jointly developed by the Ministry of Education, General Administration of Sport of China and the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The plan calls for China to have 2,000 schools featuring winter sports courses by 2020 and 5,000 by 2025.
Xinhua