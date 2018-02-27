PNG quake kills at least 14 people

ExxonMobil shuts down $19 billion LNG plant

Up to 14 people were killed in landslides and by collapsed buildings during a powerful earthquake in the remote Papua New Guinea highlands, police and a hospital worker said on Tuesday, with unconfirmed reports of up to 30 dead.



The 7.5 magnitude quake that rocked the region early on Monday also damaged mining and power infrastructure and led ExxonMobil Corp to shut its $19 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, the country's biggest export earner.



Two buildings collapsed and along with a landslide killed 12 people in Mendi, the provincial capital of the Southern Highlands, said Julie Sakol, a nurse at Mendi General Hospital, where the bodies were brought to the morgue.



"People are afraid. The shaking is still continuing. There's nowhere to go but people are just moving around," she said.



Dozens of aftershocks rattled the area, including a 5.7 quake on Tuesday afternoon, the US Geological Survey reported.



Police in Mendi said 14 people were killed in the initial quake, including three in Poroma, south of Mendi.



"They were killed by landslides destroying families sleeping in their houses," said Naring Bongi, a police officer in Mendi.



Provincial Administrator William Bando said more than 30 people were believed to have been killed in the rugged region, about 560 kilometers northwest of the capital, Port Moresby, the Papua New Guinea Post-Courier reported.



Due to a lack of communications that prevents a clear assessment of damage, aid agencies had not yet begun their relief efforts, said Udaya Regmi, head of the International Red Cross in Papua New Guinea, in Port Moresby.



"The magnitude of the earthquake is quite huge, so there must be an impact... but we cannot say how many people are actually affected and what they need," Regmi said.



ExxonMobil said communications with nearby communities remained down, hampering efforts to assess damage to its facilities that feed the PNG LNG plant.



"Communications continue to be one of the most significant challenges," the company said in an emailed statement.





