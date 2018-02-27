Coaches gather ahead of VAR decision in World Cup

World Cup team coaches gathered Tuesday in Russia ahead of a crunch decision on ­whether to introduce the video assistant referee (VAR) replay system at this summer's tournament.



The last meeting of the 32 participating nations before the June 14-July 15 global extravaganza comes with debate still raging about the controversial VAR technology.



UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Monday that ­European soccer's governing body would not use it in next season's Champions League because "nobody knows exactly how it works yet."



But global body FIFA has been pushing hard for VAR use in game-changing situations such as goals and penalty decisions.



"I used to be skeptical about VAR but statistics now show 99 percent perfection," FIFA ­President Gianni Infantino said earlier this month.



The ruling on whether to use VAR for the first time at a World Cup will be issued on Saturday in Zurich, Switzerland by the International Football Association Board.



This means the two-day gathering in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi will leave teams none the wiser about how exactly the World Cup will be refereed.



Several of the big European leagues have started using VAR to mixed reviews.



Controversies have dogged calls made in England and Italy.



The Sochi gathering is meant to give the World Cup coaches a rundown about how the World Cup will be organized in Russia.



