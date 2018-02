A crowd watches Tjia Nyuk Hwa, 45, an Indonesian Christian, get publicly flogged outside a mosque in Banda Aceh on Tuesday, for playing a children's entertainment game seen as violating Islamic law. Aceh is the only province in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country that imposes sharia law and people can be flogged for a range of offenses - from gambling, to drinking alcohol to having gay sex or relations outside of marriage. Photo: AFP