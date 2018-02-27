South Korean prosecutors ask 30 years for ex-president

South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday demanded a 30-year-jail sentence for former president Park Geun-hye, sacked over a wide-ranging corruption scandal which exposed shady links between big business and politics and prompted massive street protests.



Park was dismissed in March 2017 and has now been in custody almost a year.



"We ask the court to hand down 30 years in prison and (a fine of) 118.5 billion won ($110 million) for the accused, who must take ultimate responsibility for the scandal as the 18th president of this country," prosecutors said in a statement.



They said Park, working with her secret confidante and long-time friend Choi Soon-sil, took or was promised bribes totaling 59.2 billion won ($52 million) from three South Korean companies, Samsung, Lotte and SK in return for policy favors.



Park has also been charged with coercing 18 large firms to "donate" a total of 77.4 billion won to two dubious foundations controlled by Choi.



The Seoul Central District Court earlier this month found Choi guilty of abuse of power, bribery and interfering in government business and sentenced her to 20 years.



The verdict and sentence were seen as a potential pointer to the decision in Park's separate trial in the same court, because 15 of the 18 charges Choi faced mirror charges against the ex-president.



The prosecutors also rebuked Park for "allying with the chaebol instead of the people."





