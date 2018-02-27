Kremlin blames Al-Qaeda for breaking Ghouta cease-fire

The Kremlin on Tuesday said the future of Syria's cease-fire will depend on the actions of fighters in Eastern Ghouta, after the Russian military accused them of violating a "humanitarian pause" called by Moscow.



"It will depend on how the terrorist groups behave, whether they will open fire, whether provocations from them will continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists when asked whether the current daily five-hour pause in fighting will increase.



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a daily "pause" from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm to evacuate civilians from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, outside Damascus, following a UN Security Council weekend vote to approve a 30-day truce.



But the United Nations said Tuesday that fighting raged on in the area, making relief operations impossible.



"Fighting continues this morning. That is what our reports from Eastern Ghouta tell us," a spokesman for the UN humanitarian office, Jens Laerke, told reporters in Geneva, adding that it was premature to discuss any relief operations for desperate civilians given the persisting clashes.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported air raids, including the dropping of two barrel bombs, as well as rocket fire, while state media accused rebel forces of shelling humanitarian corridors to keep civilians hostage.



The Britain-based Observatory said two barrel bombs - crude, improvised munitions that cause indiscriminate damage - on the Shaifuniyah area of Eastern Ghouta.



Rockets were also fired on several areas in the enclave but the head of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, said no deaths were immediately reported as a result of the fresh violence.



The toll for the deadly blitz against Eastern Ghouta continued to mount nonetheless when five bodies were found in the rubble of destroyed buildings, he said.



A woman also died Tuesday when the roof of her home, damaged by earlier bombardment, gave in and collapsed on her, an AFP correspondent in the main town of Douma reported.



The Syrian state news agency SANA also accused the rebels of firing several rockets on the path of the corridor declared by Russia to allow for the evacuation of civilians.



It specifically accused the former Al-Qaeda affiliate present in some parts of the enclave of trying to prevent civilians from leaving "to use them as human shields."



The latest violence rattled the first five-hour pause that is due to take place daily, according to the terms of a deal announced by Russia on Monday.



A Russian officer at the scene, Vladimir Zolotukhin, told state television Tuesday that fighters in Eastern Ghouta have fired 22 times on Damascus over the last 24 hours.



Despite the fighting, the levels of violence were significantly lower than at any point since February 18, when the regime began its assault in the region.





Newspaper headline: Fighting rages on in Syria



