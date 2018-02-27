Trump claims he would have rushed unarmed in Florida school

President Donald Trump said Monday he would have rushed unarmed into the Florida school targeted by a mass shooter, as student survivors of the slaughter brought their campaign for gun control to Congress.



Nearly two weeks after the attack in Parkland, Florida left 17 people dead, US lawmakers reconvened after a one-week recess under intensifying pressure to address gun violence.



Trump has called for reforms including tougher background checks on firearm purchases, but the White House has yet to announce support for specific legislation in Congress, where enacting federal gun restrictions faces major obstacles especially in an election year.



During a White House meeting with state governors, Trump said he would have felt compelled to confront the shooter.



"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump said. "You never know until you're tested."



Having previously criticized an armed deputy who failed to intervene in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Trump also branded the performance of some local law enforcement "frankly disgusting."



The deputy, Scot Peterson, pushed back through his lawyer, saying he positioned himself outside a school building because he believed the shots were originating from outside.



"The allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue," lawyer Joseph DiRuzzo said in a statement.



Spurred to action by the shooting, several Parkland survivors traveled to the US Capitol, where they met Monday with top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers.



Trump, who touted his Second Amendment credentials on the 2016 campaign trail, said he lunched Sunday with Wayne LaPierre, the head of the powerful National Rifle Association, and told him changes were needed.



"We're going to do strong background checks. Very strong," Trump told the governors. "If we see a sicko, I don't want him having a gun."





