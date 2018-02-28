DPRK media briefly reports on return of high-level delegation from South Korea
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/28 0:16:45
The official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Tuesday evening briefly reported on the return of a high-level delegation after a three-day visit to South Korea.
"A high-level delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, arrived here Tuesday after attending the closing ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics," said the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The delegation came back via Kaesong, a city near the demarcation line between the north and south sides of the Korean Peninsula, according to the report.
According to media reports, the delegation held talks with South Korean officials on furthering the process of reconciliation and rapprochement between Pyongyang and Seoul in a balanced and sustainable manner.
The KCNA also reported that the two sides held working-level talks to address the DPRK's participation in the 12th Winter Paralympics at the Thongil House in the truce village of Panmunjom on Tuesday.
"At the talks both sides had discussions of the practical matters arising in the north side's participation in the Winter Paralympics and adopted a joint press release," said the KCNA.
Besides the participation by the National Paralympics Committee delegation of the DPRK and its sports team in the 12th Winter Paralympics, the press release also mentioned the route and period of their visit as well as the south side's offer of assistance to them, according to the KCNA.