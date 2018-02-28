French luxury department store to land in Shanghai

The French luxury department store Galeries Lafayette will open a store in Shanghai, its second outlet in China.



The store will be located in Lujiazui, a commercial and financial center, and is expected to open within the year, said Lu Qixing, deputy director of the commerce commission of Shanghai Pudong New Area, Tuesday.



The outlet, covering about 23,000 square meters, will sit in a shopping mall in Lujiazui, according to a cooperation agreement signed between Galeries Lafayette (China) Limited and Shanghai Lujiazui Finance and Trade Zone Development Co., Ltd, a local property company.



The cooperation will last 19 years and 11 months, the agreement said.



Galeries Lafayette opened its first China store in Beijing in 2013. The six-floor facility, covering 47,000 square meters, is in Xi'dan, a vibrant shopping area.

