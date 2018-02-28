Xi Jinping thought in proposed constitutional amendment common aspiration of CPC, people: article

An article under the byline of Xuan Li stressed that the proposal to write Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into China's Constitution is a common aspiration of the whole Party and Chinese people.



The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee made public its proposal on amendments to China's Constitution Sunday.



The article, which was published in Tuesday's People's Daily, the CPC flagship newspaper, said the proposal also reflects that the Party's proposition is in accordance with the people's will.



It will serve to consolidate the common theoretical foundation for the Party and the country to strive to achieve national rejuvenation and the success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, the article said.



The article noted that writing Xi Jinping thought into the Constitution will help make the Party's guiding ideology the guiding ideology for the country, a much needed move for the development of the Party and country and for the improvement of the Constitution.



As the fundamental law of the country, China's Constitution embodies the common will and fundamental interests of Chinese people and has been a prime legal guarantee for the country and the people to overcome all kinds of difficulties and challenges and to adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the article said.



It noted that the current Constitution, adopted in 1982, has so far undergone four amendments in 1988, 1993, 1999 and 2004. Deng Xiaoping Theory was written into the Constitution in 1999 and the Theory of Three Represents in 2004. Sunday's document also proposed including the Scientific Outlook on Development in the Constitution.



The article said that since the Party's 18th National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping at the core has given shape to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, making historic achievements and prompting historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country.



It went on to note that including Xi Jinping thought in the Constitution will further inspire the CPC members and Chinese people in striving to achieve national rejuvenation.



"Compared with the constitutions of some other countries, one of the major features of the Constitution of China is that it clearly charts out the fundamental task, development path and goals of efforts for the country," it said.

