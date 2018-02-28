China moves on trial reform of IPR cases

The Chinese leadership on Tuesday unveiled guidelines for improving the trial procedures of intellectual property rights (IPR) cases.



Reforms are needed to improve top-level dealing with issues concerning the long-term development of the IPR case trials, and to adapt to changes in the international environment; judicial protection of IPR cases must be improved, according to a document released by the General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.



"An open mind is in need as reform must be made based on China's national conditions, while respecting international rules and learning from successful experiences of global cases," the document said.



The reform targets higher efficiency, stronger IPR protection and better IPR case trial credibility. IPR infringement must be effectively curbed.



The detailed measures include building a compensation system for IPR infringement, stepping up creation of IPR courts and intensifying construction of IPR trial talent.



In 2016, Chinese courts handled 152,072 IPR cases, up 16.8 percent year on year. Over 3,700 people were arrested and 7,000 prosecuted, according to an IPR protection whitepaper.

