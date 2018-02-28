US special envoy for DPRK policy to retire for personal reasons: reports

Yun, special representative for the DPRK policy and deputy assistant secretary for Korea and Japan, told the CNN that "it was completely my decision to retire at this time."



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has reportedly "reluctantly accepted his decision and wished him well."



State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said diplomatic efforts will continue "based on our maximum pressure campaign to isolate the DPRK until it agrees to begin credible talks toward a denuclearized Korean peninsula."



Yun, in his 60s, joined the US State Department in 1985. Once the US Ambassador to Malaysia, he was appointed by former President Barack Obama onto his current post in 2016.



He came to the DPRK last June and brought back released US citizen Otto Warmbier to the United States.



US media said the departure of Yun, who has been supportive of solving the



Washington has pushed forward its "maximum pressure" campaign against the DPRK. Trump on Friday announced what he called the "heaviest sanctions" on the DPRK, a move that came amid signs of a growing rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula.

