Maldives' supreme court rules extension of state of emergency valid

The Maldivian Supreme Court has ruled that the parliament's decision to extend a state of emergency by 30 days was valid as it was not constitutionally necessary for more than half of legislators to be present at the time of vote, the President's Office said Tuesday.



The Supreme Court issued its advisory opinion to the parliament, after a request was made by the legislature as to what quorum was necessary when the extension of State of Emergency was voted on Feb. 20.



When the parliament extended the state of emergency by 30 days, 40 legislators were present in the 85-member chamber while 39 voted in favor of extending the measure.



The parliament is empowered to seek such advisory opinions by Article 95 of the Constitution, the President's Office said.



"The Supreme Court decided that the parliamentary quorum needed at the sitting in question was 25 percent of the total membership of Parliament, as per Article 86 of the Constitution," the President's Office said.



The Maldivian parliament on Feb. 20 approved an extension of the state of emergency in the island nation by 30 days following a request by President Abdulla Yameen.



The President's Office said the president had requested for the extension as the threat to national security had not diminished following the Supreme Court's ruling ordering the release of detained opposition leaders, including self-exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed.



President Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency on Feb. 5 after the surprise Supreme Court ruling, which was, however, rescinded shortly after the declaration of the state of emergency.

