China's court document website draws 13.2 bln hits

China Judgements Online, China's court document website, has earned over 13.2 billion hits as of Tuesday, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC).



Launched on July 1, 2013, the website (http://wenshu.court.gov.cn/) was accessed by visitors from more than 210 countries and regions worldwide.



According to the SPC, the website has made public over 42.6 million judgement documents so far, becoming the world's largest judgement document website.



Additionally, all courts in China are able to stream trials online.



Since the website for livestreaming trials (http://tingshen.court.gov.cn/) was launched by the SPC in December 2013, Chinese courts have livestreamed more than 640,000 trials, receiving over 4.8 billion hits, according to the SPC.

