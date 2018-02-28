China to take measures against US aluminum duties: official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/28





China is "strongly discontent" with US trade investigations and import duties over aluminum products imported from China and will take necessary measures to defend its interests, an official said Wednesday.The investigation process and result violated rules of the World Trade Organization and seriously damaged the interests of Chinese companies, Wang Hejun with the Ministry of Commerce said in an online statement.The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced a final ruling to impose steep anti-dumping duties ranging from 48.64 percent to 106.09 percent and anti-subsidy duties ranging from 17.16 percent to 80.97 percent on Chinese aluminum foil.