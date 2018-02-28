Press center ready for China's major political sessions

A press center for China's upcoming annual legislative and political consultative sessions opened Tuesday.



The first annual sessions of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will open on March 5 and 3, respectively.



As this year marks the first year to implement the spirit of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress and the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up, the sessions have drawn worldwide attention.



More than 3,000 reporters have registered to cover the events, including more than 1,000 from overseas, according to a statement from the press center.



Located in the Media Center Hotel in downtown Beijing, the press center will hold a number of press conferences with senior officials in various fields.



Reporters will also be given more opportunities to interview NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members in the Great Hall of the People.



Besides the routine arrangements such as deliberating the government work report and examining budgets, this year the NPC deputies will also deliberate a draft revision to the Constitution.



The CPPCC session is expected to deliberate a draft amendment to its charter.

