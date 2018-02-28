Chinese delegation introduces Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to the Philippines

A Chinese delegation held a symposium on Tuesday in the Philippine capital here, introducing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to the ruling party and political communities in the Philippines.



The delegation, headed by Guo Yezhou, vice minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), fully explained the background against which Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was created, as well as its rich contents.



At the opening of the 19th CPC National Congress last October, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that socialism with Chinese characteristics has crossed the threshold into a new era.



About 400 people from the Philippines' ruling PDP-Laban (Democratic Party -- Power of the Nation) party and media groups attended Tuesday's symposium, including Aquilino Pimentel, party president and Senate president, and Pantaleon Alvarez, secretary general of the party and speaker of the House of Representatives.



The Chinese delegation also donated 600 copies of the second volume of Xi's book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" to the PDP-Laban party.

