China to launch anti-drug campaign

Chinese Ministry of Public Security
and the China National Narcotic Control Commission will jointly launch a nationwide campaign to fight drug-related crime, according to the ministry Tuesday.
"The campaign focuses on combating drug production and trading, as well as the supervision of drug users and control of substances that can be used to make drugs," said Liu Yuejin, deputy director of the commission. "The campaign will be one of the top priorities of this year's anti-drug efforts."
Liu also pledged better organization, enhanced publicity and more targeted task delegation in the campaign.
China made achievements in the fight against drugs in 2017 but challenges still remain, according to the ministry.