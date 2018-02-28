Heavy snow fall hits southern coastal region of France

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018 shows a snow view in Menton, France. A heavy snow fall hit the southern coastal region of France on Monday. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018 shows a snow view in Menton, France. A heavy snow fall hit the southern coastal region of France on Monday. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018 shows a snow view in Menton, France. A heavy snow fall hit the southern coastal region of France on Monday. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018 shows a snow view in Menton, France. A heavy snow fall hit the southern coastal region of France on Monday. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)