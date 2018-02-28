Coordination: China's new vision for development

Photo taken on April 26, 2017 shows the scenery of the county seat of Xiongxian, north China's Hebei Province. China's annual political sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are scheduled to convene in March, 2018. During the two sessions, development agendas will be reviewed and discussed, and key policies will be adopted. According to the 13th five-year plan for economic and social development of China covering the period 2016 to 2020, coordination has been emphasized as an integral quality of sustained and healthy development, which underlines advancing coordinated development between rural and urban areas, between different regions, and between economic and social development. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Pupils take part in an electrostatic experiment under the direction of teacher Xing Yue from north China's Shaanxi at a primary school in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2017. China's annual political sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are scheduled to convene in March, 2018. During the two sessions, development agendas will be reviewed and discussed, and key policies will be adopted. According to the 13th five-year plan for economic and social development of China covering the period 2016 to 2020, coordination has been emphasized as an integral quality of sustained and healthy development, which underlines advancing coordinated development between rural and urban areas, between different regions, and between economic and social development. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Fuxing bullet trains are seen at the assembly workshop at CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co. Ltd. in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 14, 2017.

Harvesters collect wheat in the fields in Xunxian County, central China's Henan Province, June 7, 2017.

The landscape of Yujiapu Finance District is seen at Binhai New Area of the China (Tianjin) Pilot Free Trade Zone in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 17, 2017.

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2017 shows one end of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Ma Huijuan (2nd L), a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and also director of the cultural center of Hongsibao Township, surveys at Honghai Village of Hongsibao Township in Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2018. Ma said that we need to promote the coordinated development of the socialist material and spiritual civilizations.

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2017 shows a construction site of the capital's subsidiary administrative center in Beijing, capital of China.

Workers take care of tomato plants in a greenhouse at a modern agriculture demonstration park in Nanhe County of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 19, 2018.

Photo taken on May 9, 2017 shows a dock of the Jiujiang Port on the Yangtze River in east China's Jiangxi Province.

Aerial photo taken on March 9, 2017 shows the Shanghai free trade zone (FTZ) in Shanghai, east China.

Photo taken on July 15, 2017 shows an e-commerce industrial park in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Ma Huijuan (R), a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and also director of the cultural center of Hongsibao Township, surveys at Guangcai Village of Hongsibao Township in Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2018. Ma said that we need to promote the coordinated development of the socialist material and spiritual civilizations.

Workers work at a car general assembly line in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 12, 2017.

The comic strip shows China's farm-based recreation or agritourism.