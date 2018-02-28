People work at the press center for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2018. The press center opened for work on Tuesday. The first annual session of the 13th NPC, the country's top legislature, will open on March 5 in Beijing. The first session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, the top political advisory body, will open on March 3. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People work at the press center for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2018. The press center opened for work on Tuesday. The first annual session of the 13th NPC, the country's top legislature, will open on March 5 in Beijing. The first session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, the top political advisory body, will open on March 3. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018 shows the Telecom & Network Service Room of the press center for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, capital of China. The press center opened for work on Tuesday. The first annual session of the 13th NPC, the country's top legislature, will open on March 5 in Beijing. The first session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, the top political advisory body, will open on March 3. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018 shows the Telecom & Network Service Room of the press center for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, capital of China. The press center opened for work on Tuesday. The first annual session of the 13th NPC, the country's top legislature, will open on March 5 in Beijing. The first session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, the top political advisory body, will open on March 3. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018 shows the press center for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, capital of China. The press center opened for work on Tuesday. The first annual session of the 13th NPC, the country's top legislature, will open on March 5 in Beijing. The first session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, the top political advisory body, will open on March 3. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People work at the press center for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2018. The press center opened for work on Tuesday. The first annual session of the 13th NPC, the country's top legislature, will open on March 5 in Beijing. The first session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, the top political advisory body, will open on March 3. (Xinhua/Li Xin)