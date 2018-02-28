China's economy on firm footing, new growth drivers add stream: communique

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday released a communique on economic and social development in 2017, focusing on economic fundamentals and China's contribution to world economic growth.
NBS chief statistician Sheng Laiyun said the communique highlighted sound economic growth, greater overall national strength and international influence, better quality growth, and new growth drivers.
The communique showed China's contribution to the world economic growth stood at around 30 percent in 2017. Chinese economy remained an important growth driver for the world's economic recovery.
World Bank data showed that China contributed 34 percent to world economic growth from 2012 to 2016, more than that of the United States, European Union and Japan combined.
Solid efforts have also been made in environmental protection and energy saving, Belt and Road
construction, opening-up policy, poverty relief, and improvement in people's life.
Sheng stressed that China has the condition and capability to maintain sound economic growth in 2018 despite challenges home and abroad.