China "strongly discontent" with US aluminum import duties: official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/28 11:45:57





"The United States ignored rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and seriously damaged the interests of Chinese aluminum foil exporters," Wang Hejun, head of the trade remedy and investigation bureau under the



The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced a final ruling to impose stiff anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Chinese aluminum foil.



In the investigations, the United States still treated China as "a non-market economy" based on its domestic laws and used the "surrogate country" approach to calculate unreasonably high anti-dumping duties ranging from 48.64 percent to 106.09 percent, Wang said.



Under the "surrogate country" approach, importing countries can easily adopt trade remedies by using production and price data in a third country to calculate the degree of dumping. It expired on Dec. 11, 2016 according to the protocol on China's accession to the WTO nearly two decades ago.



Wang said the anti-subsidy duties ranging from 17.16 percent to 80.97 percent were also groundless. "The US Department of Commerce wrongly identified Chinese raw material providers and financial institutions as 'public institutions.'"



"China will take necessary measures to defend its interests in response to the wrong practice of the United States," Wang said, without providing more details.



The United States has said aluminum foil imports from China jeopardize its domestic industries.



Many US businesses withdrew from aluminum foil production to direct more resources into other aluminum markets that were more profitable more than 20 years ago, Wang said. "Dropping US aluminum foil output and shrinking market shares are attributed to the choices of US producers, rather than imports."



Instead of reviving domestic industries, the unreasonable, excess trade remedy measures by the United States will curb domestic employment and harm the benefits of US consumers, Wang said.

