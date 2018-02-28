Tencent invests in India

Tencent Holdings is expanding in the Indian technology market, with an investment in New Delhi-based music-streaming service Gamma Gaana, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.



The investment in Gamma Gaana was $115 million, and Tencent and Gaana confirmed the deal in an emailed statement Wednesday, said the report.



The report said that Times Internet, the Indian media and technology company that started the business, will also participate.



Times Internet Vice Chairman Satyan Gajwani, who oversees the company's digital strategy, helped shepherd the Tencent deal, the person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.





