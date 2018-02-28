Goodix deal in Germany

China-based fingerprint reader developer Goodix Technology announced on Monday that it acquired Germany cellular intellectual property company CommSolid, news website qq.com reported.



With CommSolid's ultra-low power baseband solutions, Goodix is able to accelerate the development of its System-on-Chips (SoCs) solutions that target many new applications in smart homes, transportation, logistics systems and industry, said the report.



The SOCs solutions are emerging opportunities brought by the development of the Internet of Things.





