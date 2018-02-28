Guangdong land auction creates village of ‘instant millionaires’

Villagers in Guantang village in South China's Guangdong Province become rich overnight with compensation of more than 3.5 million yuan ($535,258) each for their shares in land auction proceeds, the Southern Metropolis Daily reported on Monday.



"A total of 1.288 billion yuan will be shared by 367 stakeholders in our village after the land auction, so each stakeholder can get over 3.5 million yuan. For some families who have eight stakeholders, they can get over 20 million yuan," said the report, citing Chen Zhuoyao, Party head of the Guantang village committee.



The report did not explain why the land had been auctioned, and the Global Times could not reach the Guantang village committee as of press time on Wednesday.



A resident in Guantang who declined to be named told the Global Times on Wednesday the land will be sold to Agile Property Holdings for commercial use.



Car dealers including Mercedes-Benz and BMW flocked to Guantang village to set up sales locations after the news broke, hoping to attract these "instant millionaires," and netizens described the scene as being a "luxury car exhibition in the village," the report said.



"This is not a rare case in Guangdong, though a large amount of money like this is shocking. Many residents in villages under Guangdong's Foshan and Zhongshan cities have become rich overnight because of land auctions. Compensation for the land lost is more than enough to fund a 'brand-new' urban life for some of them," a resident in Zhongshan who declined to be named told the Global Times on Wednesday.



A similar case took place in Daduncun village, Guangdong's Foshan, in 2015.



Each stakeholder in the village got 33,5000 yuan per share in that land auction, and local villagers even got villas for compensation if their houses were demolished, according to media reports.



Chen noted that before the Chinese Spring Festival, each stakeholder in Guantang village received 1.09 million yuan and the remaining 2.41 million yuan will be distributed in the following 15 months.





