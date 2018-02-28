Elon Musk amazed a Chinese railway upgrade took only nine hours

American entrepreneur Elon Musk late Tuesday praised the high efficiency of a railway project in China, saying: "China's progress in advanced infrastructure is more than 100 times faster than the US."



The tech tycoon, whose company SpaceX successfully launched the world's most powerful operational rocket into space earlier this month, made the comment while retweeting a post of the British online newspaper The Independent on Twitter, which contains a short video depicting how some 1,500 Chinese workers managed to upgrade a railway station by installing a new railway junction in less than nine hours.



The construction, which took place in Longyan of Southeast China's Fujian Province, began on January 19 at 6:30 pm and finished by 3:00 am the following day.



It was meant to connect a newly built line with three existing railway lines.



In following tweets, Musk went on pointing out the problems of inefficiency and high costs in some of the US infrastructure projects, such as the extension of the New York subway, saying the root cause, in his opinion, lies in "an exponential growth of bureaucracy" and "a self-serving private sector consultant industry" earning profits on project cost.



Xinhua

