Economic growth seen resulting in increasing wages, living standards for citizens

Chinese people have benefited greatly from the country's rapid economic growth, whether in terms of wage increases, living costs or convenience, several Chinese residents told the Global Times on Wednesday.



In 2017, China's per capita disposable income was 25,974 yuan ($4,091), up about 9 percent on a yearly basis, according to the Statistical Communiqué of the People's Republic of China on the 2017 National Economic and Social Development, which was published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.



The communiqué also showed that in 2017, grouped by income quintile, the per capita disposable income of the low-income group reached 5,958 yuan, while that of the high-income group reached 64,934 yuan.



Zhang Zhengyan, a Shanghai resident who currently works at a domestic commercial bank, said that after he quit his previous job in an overseas software company in 2017 and got his present job, he enjoyed a big jump in salary.



Also, as someone who had worked in the US before, Zhang said that commodity prices in China are generally low. "Shopping is cheaper. Food is cheaper. Even car insurance is cheaper here. I do have a greater sense of happiness living in China," he told the Global Times on Wednesday.



A teacher in Lianyungang in East China's Jiangsu Province surnamed Shen told the Global Times on Wednesday that he had a 1,000-yuan salary jump around mid-2017. He also said he had observed the prices of many local daily goods, particularly electric appliances, edging down in recent months.



Some interviewees also said that infrastructure has improved a lot in China, making their lives more convenient. Zhou Xinyu, who is from Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province, said that her hometown has witnessed the completion of several subways in recent years, which makes traveling very easy for her.



According to the communiqué, in 2017, 3,038 kilometers of new railroads were constructed in China, while 11 new civilian airports were built.



China's GDP rose by 6.9 percent in 2017.