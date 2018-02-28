Construction starts on Beijing-Xiongan railway

Construction of an interurban railway linking China's capital Beijing with Xiongan New Area
in North China's Hebei Province officially began on Wednesday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
The 92.4-kilometer rail line, with a total investment of 33.53 billion yuan, starts at Liying station in Beijing's Daxing district, passing through Beijing's new airport and Bazhou, Hebei and terminates at Xiongan New area, according to the report. It stops at five stations.
The designed speed of the railway from Liying Station to Beijing's new airport is 250 kilometers an hour, and the line is scheduled to be put into operation in September 2019. The designed speed of the rail line from Beijing's new airport to Xiongan New Area is 350 kilometers an hour, and will be put into use by the end of 2020, the report noted.
Once the railway is completed, it will take only 30 minutes to travel from Beijing to Xiongan New Area, becoming the most convenient and efficient traveling method. The opening work on Wednesday signaled that major basic infrastructure construction in Xiongan New Area is all under way, the report noted.