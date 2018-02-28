PMI sees big Feb slowdown

China's manufacturing sector expanded at the lowest pace in over a year and a half in February.



The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 50.3 for this month, down from 51.3 in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.



A reading of above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.



Despite the slowdown, manufacturing PMI has stayed above 50 for 19 months, partly supported by strong emerging industries.

