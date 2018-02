The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft descent capsule carrying the ISS Expedition 53-54 prime crew members, NASA astronauts Joseph M. Acaba, Mark T. Vande Hei, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, lands in waters off Kazakhstan on Wednesday. During their stay in orbit, the crew helped unload four visiting cargo ships, welcomed three crew members aboard and monitored the departure of five visiting vehicles. They also participated in multiple space walks. Photo: IC