India bids farewell to Bollywood superstar

Thousands of heartbroken fans and Bollywood actors paid their final respects to Indian superstar Sridevi Kapoor Wednesday following her shock death in a Dubai hotel bathtub.



Huge crowds of mourners - some carrying roses, others holding photos of the late actress - lined Mumbai's streets to see their beloved idol embark on her last journey.



At one point police had to use batons to force back those who had not been able to get into the hall where her body was laid out, wrapped in the Indian flag.



"It's a shock to believe that she is no more. We want to pay her one last visit today and thank her for all her wonderful performances," 32-year-old teacher Nandini Rao told AFP.



After a public service, Sridevi's funeral cortege made its way slowly to a crematorium where her family were to say their final goodbyes.



Bollywood stars, including actresses Aishwarya Rai and Kajol, were among the mourners at the Celebration Sports Club in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.



"I'm an avid Sridevi fan. I loved her smiling personality. She had such a commanding presence in the Indian film industry. Her death was so sudden and I feel terrible," 45-year-old Kuldeep Singh told AFP.



Heavy security lined the streets to control the crowds, which included people who had traveled hundreds of kilometers to be there.





