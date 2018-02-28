Beijing recruits hundreds for population management

Local police in Chaoyang district, Beijing is recruiting more than 1,000 management personnel of the floating population, with 400 applying.



To intensify the staffing of floating population management, the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau Chaoyang Branch decided to recruit 1,333 people to manage the floating population, according to a notice released on the website of the Chaoyang Personal Test Service Center on Friday.



Floating population refers to those who left their places of origin to seek employment or education elsewhere.



The recruited managers will manage the population and housing by visiting households to check, collect and register the information of floating people and rented houses.



Their responsibilities also include promoting laws and regulations and removing potential fire safety hazards, the notice said.



Their annual salary will be no more than 56,000 yuan ($8,500).



"This is the third recruitment since July 2017, and we've received about 400 applications," an employee surnamed Cui with a local security service company that recruits staff on behalf of the Chaoyang police, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The applicants will need to take four rounds of examinations, including a psychological test, Cui said.