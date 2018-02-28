Trump eyes 2020 reelection campaign

President Donald Trump has only just completed his first year in the White House, but he is already looking ahead to a 2020 reelection campaign, tapping Brad Parscale to get the ball rolling.



In a statement on Tuesday, Trump's campaign announced the 42-year-old digital expert would begin preparing the groundwork for what already promises to be a long and highly divisive campaign.



It was not immediately clear whether Parscale would still be in place as campaign manager when the race begins in earnest.



But his appointment is another sign of what analysts have called America's "permanent campaign."



"Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run," said top White House aide Jared Kushner.





