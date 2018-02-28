China’s opposition to chemical weapons well known: FM

China opposes any use of chemical weapons, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, following some media reports that North Korea
has been sending equipment to Syria that could be used in the making of chemical weapons.
China is a party to the Chemical Weapons Convention as well as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Our position on the prohibition of chemical weapons is clear to all. China always maintains that Security Council resolutions must be implemented in a strict, comprehensive and accurate manner, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang, told a daily press conference.
The BBC reported that according to a UN report, some 40 previously unreported shipments were made between 2012 and 2017 between North Korea and Syria. The materials included acid-resistant tiles, valves and pipes.
The allegations follow new reports of chlorine being used by Syrian forces, which the government denies.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergi Lavrov said on Wednesday that Syria has eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles and placed them under international control, despite "absurd claims" against the Assad government.
Syria also declared on Wednesday that it had no chemical weapons arsenals and said that "terrorist groups" in the country including al-Nusra and Daesh had obtained some stocks.
"If Chinese entities or individuals did get involved in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, China would surely handle it seriously as required by those resolutions and its domestic laws," Lu said.
"We also hope that relevant allegation should be based on solid factual evidence rather than hearsay."