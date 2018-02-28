Chinese cities move to attract more foreign talent

Cities across China are implementing preferential policies to attract foreign talent in 2018, with the eastern city of Hangzhou offering 100 million yuan ($15.8 million) to subsidize outstanding projects.



Foreign talent who come to Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, to start a business that fits the development of the city's industry can receive funds ranging from 200,000 to 5 million yuan, the Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.



Hangzhou is also offering seven preferential policies to facilitate foreign talents' stay in the city, including those affecting their application for permanent residence and visa.



Beijing also released new measures to attract more foreign talent to the capital, especially to its high-tech hub Zhongguancun Science Park. The 20 new measures include favorable visa policies and better social security and support to foreign talent, as well as for their children and spouse.



As China witnesses a higher economic status in the world and broadens its global strategy with the Belt and Road initiative, the country needs more foreign talent than ever, Lin Xinqi, a research fellow at the National Academy of Development and Strategy in Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The country has been an ideal workplace as the US and European countries are tightening immigration policies amid the anti-globalization trend, Lin noted.



Attracting foreign talent also includes inland cities. The government of Shijiazhuang, North China's Hebei Province has vowed to offer 10 million yuan in research funding and a 2 million yuan settling-in allowance to academicians in developed countries and scholars who have been given international awards, China News Service reported.



Starting Thursday, Yunnan Province will adopt a new visa policy that eases visa applications for foreign professionals and skilled workers.



As these regions' economies further develop amid China's industry transfer process, their momentum to attract foreign talent might surpass that in first-tier cities, Lin said.



Regions should adopt different policies and focus on talent who suit their local development conditions instead of turning it into a vicious competition, he said.



A report delivered at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2017 said that talent is a strategic resource for China as it aims to achieve national rejuvenation and stay ahead of international competition.