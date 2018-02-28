Angola's state-owned oil company confirms fire at oil logistics center

The chairperson of state-owned oil company (Sonangol), Carlos Saturnino, confirmed Wednesday to the press a massive fire eruption at Angola's oil logistics center (Sonils) in the capital Luanda.



The fire started at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Angolan oil company Integrated Logistic Services facility (Sonils).



After almost seven hours of work, the National Civil Protection and Fire Services announced that the flames are now under control.



The fire brigades are now working to find the causes of the incident.



No casualties have been reported.

