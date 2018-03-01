"Tanghulu" snack festival held in Houlihua, China's Hebei

People buy "tanghulu", a traditional Chinese snack made of sugarcoated haws and other fruit or vegetable on a stick, during a "tanghulu" festival in Houlihua Village of Renqiu City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb 28, 2018. Over 100 snack makers participated in the annual "tanghulu" festival that kicked off on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua/Mu Yu

