"Tanghulu" snack festival held in Houlihua, China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/1 0:47:35

People buy "tanghulu", a traditional Chinese snack made of sugarcoated haws and other fruit or vegetable on a stick, during a "tanghulu" festival in Houlihua Village of Renqiu City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb 28, 2018. Over 100 snack makers participated in the annual "tanghulu" festival that kicked off on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua/Mu Yu


 

A man takes photos of "tanghulu", a traditional Chinese snack made of sugarcoated haws and other fruit or vegetable on a stick, during a "tanghulu" festival in Houlihua Village of Renqiu City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb 28, 2018. Over 100 snack makers participated in the annual "tanghulu" festival that kicked off on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua/Mu Yu


 

A vendor arranges "tanghulu", a traditional Chinese snack made of sugarcoated haws and other fruit or vegetable on a stick, during a "tanghulu" festival in Houlihua Village of Renqiu City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb 28, 2018. Over 100 snack makers participated in the annual "tanghulu" festival that kicked off on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua/Mu Yu


 
 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus