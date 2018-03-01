Labrang Monastery holds annual display of Buddha thangka

Lamas of Labrang Monastery attend a display ritual of a huge thangka painting of the Buddha in Xiahe County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb 28, 2018. Labrang Monastery is one of the six great temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. The annual display of Buddha thangka, a Tibetan Buddhist scroll painting, in Labrang Monastery is a Tibetan Buddhism traditional praying for a good year. Photo: Xinhua/Fan Peishen

