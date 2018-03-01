White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks said Wednesday that she is resigning, becoming the third person to leave the post during President Donald Trump's tenure.



The announcement came a day after Hicks testified in Congress, during which she said she had told "white lies" while working for the administration.



"There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump. I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country," Hicks said in a statement.



"Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future," US president Donald Trump said in a statement.



John Kelly, the White House Chief of Staff, said Hicks was "strategic, poised and wise beyond her years," add that she has done a "tremendous job."



Hicks, one of Trump's longest serving aides, has reportedly considered resigning for months. She was raised to the role after former communications director Scaramucci resigned last summer. It is expected that she will leave the White House in the next few weeks.

