Chinese diplomat calls for fair, impartial global human rights governance system

A senior Chinese diplomat on Wednesday called on all parties to work together to jointly promote the building of a community with shared future for humanity and to promote the establishment of a fair, impartial, open and inclusive global human rights governance system.



Speaking during the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council, the Chinese diplomat also stressed that development is the key to solving all problems related to human rights.



In his speech, Yu Jianhua, head of the Chinese Mission to the UN at Geneva, said that the international society should enhance its efforts to promote human rights through better development.



"We should persist in putting the right of development in the first place, fully implement the UN's 2030 agenda for sustainable development, eliminate extreme poverty and let no one fall behind," he noted.



"We should maintain an open world economic system and further facilitate trade and investment flows, thus guiding the economic globalization towards a more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win way," he added.



According to the Chinese diplomat, war, conflict and regional turbulence are the root causes of mass violations of human rights, so we should intensify our efforts in political mediation, conflict prevention and reestablishment of peace so as to effectively prevent riot and stop chaos, create a sustainable peace and avoid the tragedy of human rights violations.



The development of a country's human rights cause can not be separated from a safe and stable domestic environment, Yu said, adding that we should support the efforts of all countries to combat illegal crimes and maintain social security according to law, strengthen the construction of the rule of law and enhance the sense of security of its people.



He also highlighted the importance of cooperation in the promotion of human rights, saying that states should carry out dialogues on the basis of mutual respect and equality and mutual benefit, promote the work of Human Rights Council and other multilateral human rights mechanisms in a fair, objective and non selective way.



"We should also abandon double standards, and discard the politicization of human rights and the acts of name shaming," he stressed.



The Chinese diplomat also mentioned the importance of fairness in the improvement of global human rights governance system.



"In today's world, the population of developing countries accounts for more than 80 percent of the world's total population, so they should have a louder voice and larger representation in the global human rights governance system," he said.



The 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council kicked off here in Geneva on Feb. 26 and is expected to close on March 23.

