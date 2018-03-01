University in New Mexico degrades alert, but still on lockdown

Navajo Technical University in northwest New Mexico degraded alert from Code Red to Code Yellow around noon time on Wednesday.



According to the post on the website of the university, about 300 km west of Santa Fe, the capital city of New Mexico, the United States, the Code Yellow alert means there is a threat or a potential threat outside of the campus.



The procedures for the Code Yellow alert includes: locking all exterior doors, setting security checkpoint at all main entrances and screening all visitors.



Earlier Wednesday morning, the university was on lockdown following Code Red alert, but there were no further details to the alert.

