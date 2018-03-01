US suspect barricaded in classroom after shooting report, no kids hurt

A suspect, believed to be a teacher, was taken in custody on Wednesday as police responded to a report of shooting at a high school in Dalton, US state of Georgia, local police said, adding that no children were hurt.



"DPD (Dalton Police Department) on scene at report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High. NO CHILDREN ARE INJURED OR IN DANGER," Dalton Police tweeted.



"There is a barricaded subject in a classroom. It is believed to be a teacher." said the police on the Twitter.



The area inside the school was evacuated while the whole school was placed on lockdown, according to media reports.



Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school, which has about 2,000 students according to its website.



Dalton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

