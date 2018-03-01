China exposes platforms live-streaming porn

A total of 29 live-streaming platforms have been investigated and punished for spreading pornography since the end of last year, China's anti-pornography office said Wednesday.



During a national campaign, operators of live-streaming platforms were found to have profited through online pornography, according to a statement from the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications.



"Anti-pornography offices at various levels have stepped up efforts to crack down on similar illegal online activities and cut the profit chain of illegal live streaming," it said.



Some of the suspects may face criminal charges.



In one case, 13 suspects were detained and eight captured by police in the provinces of Guangdong, Henan and Heilongjiang in July last year for illegal live streaming, according to the statement.



The suspects have been transferred to prosecution authorities.



In another case, police in Wuxi city in east China's Jiangsu Province captured 52 suspects in September last year for organizing female anchors to spread obscene content using mobile apps.



The suspects made more than 3.5 million yuan (about 550,000 US dollars), according to the statement.



Live streaming has emerged in China in recent years, however, problems such as obscenity, violence and other inappropriate content have surfaced as the market has grown. Chinese authorities have intensified efforts to crack down on illegal online activity.



Seven crimes concerning spreading pornography through online games were also exposed by the anti-pornography office on the same day.



In one case, the 9877n website was investigated by police in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan Province where the server was based.



Police found that more than 500 of the 4,255 games on the website contained pornographic content. Suspect Chen Changyang was arrested on charges of spreading pornography, and confessed to the crimes.

